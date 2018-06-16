Bryce Harper looks on after getting called out on strikes in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 2-0 loss. Harper is batting .163 in June. (Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports)

Bryce Harper looked at the pitch and buried the end of his bat in the Rogers Centre dirt. He leaned over his knees and patted the left-handed batter’s box, where things have not been going well for him lately, where answers have been hard to come by. At times, a pause like that would signal frustration with an umpire, displeasure with a call.

This particular demonstration was not one of those. The pitch he took for strike three was right down the middle, the kind of pitch Harper hits when he is right. But he, like his Nationals offense, is not right. He might as well have been speaking for all the Nationals in his disappointed silence.

The Nationals failed to score a run in seven of the 162 games they played last season. They failed to score a run in seven of the 162 games they played the year before. After Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Nationals have failed to score a run in three of their past five games, four of their past 12.

The Blue Jays (32-38) entered this series reeling, but the Nationals (37-30) have done their part to quell the Canadian chaos. They scored five runs Friday, which is a relative outburst these days, but fell a run short. They scored zero runs Saturday, leaving Max Scherzer hanging after his 10th 10-strikeout game in 15 starts.

“They” is the key word in all of these sentences, as pinpointing any more specific cause of the trouble would be like trying to identify one reason all four of a car’s tires deflated at the exact moment the engine started smoking. Multiple parts are not functioning as intended, Harper being one of them.

Scherzer did his part, despite taking a loss that lowered his record to 10-3 and raised his ERA to 2.06. He worked through the Jays lineup with his usual run-preventing fervor. He made one mistake, hanging an 0-1 slider to Jays’ nine-hole hitter Devon Travis, who punished him with a two-run homer. But Scherzer allowed those two runs in six innings, struck out 10 and walked one — all with a tight strike zone that appeared to rob him of several key pitches. For the second straight start, a strong outing was not strong enough.

Scherzer’s counterpart, Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada, had not fared as well, entering Saturday’s game allowing opposing batters to hit at a .282 clip against him.

But by that fifth inning, the Nationals had just one hit, a bunt single by Michael A. Taylor in the second inning. Incidentally, that single pushed Taylor’s average above that of Harper, a stunning statistic that probably doesn’t mean much in the end, but nevertheless demonstrates how far Taylor has climbed and how Harper has struggled. Taylor is now batting .226, Harper .221.

The Nationals simply could not solve the righty, managing just three hits in total. Hours before the game, Trea Turner sat with his hood pulled up, huddled over video in the dingy tunnel outside the clubhouse. He went 1 for 3 with a walk, the most prolific offensive showing of the day.

Juan Soto’s batting practice shots left General Manager Mike Rizzo, watching from the dugout, praising his swing. Soto went 0 for 4. Wilmer Difo was one of two groups’ worth of hitters that opted in for optional batting practice before the game. He went 0 for 3. Daniel Murphy, who also hit early, had a few hard-hit balls, yet finished 0 for 4.

Harper was not in that batting practice group Saturday, though he is often out early, taking his swings, trying to find his way out of this slump. It sucked him further into its grasp Saturday, so much so that by the sixth inning, when he took strike three to end the inning, he stood and patted the ground around home plate with his bat. He looked frustrated, in part, by the strike call, but he didn’t explode.

He just stood there for a while, then pulled of his batting gloves, then walked slowly out to his position. Two innings later, he could only lean over, as if pained by it all. Harper is 7 for 43 (. 163) in June. He has struck out 20 times and walked four. Harper is one of the more confident, fiery players in the game when he is right. Right now, he simply looks demoralized.