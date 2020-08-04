Each was well-earned in a night that included a 66-minute rain delay before the top of the eighth inning. Kendrick, in his first game back after missing two contests with upper-back stiffness, collected a homer and three singles. He drove in a run and scored another. The 37-year-old provided the middle-of-the-order punch that’s been missing for most of this young season, with both him and Juan Soto missing time.

It was the offense, keyed by Kendrick, that nudged Washington’s record to 4-4. Soto, activated Tuesday afternoon after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on July 23, was available to pinch-hit and not called upon. And after a storm came and went, once Tanner Rainey had escaped a seventh-inning jam, relievers Javy Guerra and Daniel Hudson recorded the final six outs.

It had been five whole days since the Nationals last played a game. But for the rest of the league, the stretch could have passed as five months. While Washington trained here, nestled in its own cocoon, baseball’s pandemic summer kept jolting back and forth.

The St. Louis Cardinals became the second team to experience a coronavirus outbreak. Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that players had to do better, or else the season could shut down. The Marlins and Cardinals were tried in the court of public opinion. Rumors flew about trips to the club, to the casino, to golf courses and so on. Somewhere amid the madness, the league approved seven-inning doubleheaders to help clubs complete a 60-game schedule.

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain opted out Saturday. On Monday, Derek Jeter, the Marlins’ president and CEO, asked everyone to give his guys some slack. On Tuesday, the Cardinals revealed six players who tested positive and waited for clearance to end their quarantine at a hotel in Milwaukee.

Then evening came and it was time to play ball.

The break helped Washington heal, with both Soto and Kendrick returning in recent workouts. Soto watched the early innings from the stands, chatting with Emilio Bonifacio, then Bonifacio and Aníbal Sánchez, then a group of Bonifacio, Sánchez and Stephen Strasburg, who remains day-to-day with nerve irritation in his right hand.

Soto typically attracts a crowd. Later, the cameras found him dancing atop the Nationals’ dugout. It’s become tradition for Nationals to break it down after going yard. So after Kendrick ripped a solo shot in the first, Soto sprung out of his seat and joined in. Kendrick, having provided a 1-0 lead, jumped and stretched each limb as teammates clapped around hims. Soto waved his arms and hopped around. Kendrick’s back looked fine. Soto quickly dissolved into a fit of laughter.

When Josh Harrison homered in the second, Soto was at it again. Harrison’s blast came in his second game with the Nationals, having signed a major league contract last week. It traveled 406 feet and well over the Mets’ bullpen in left. He soon made his way through the dance line. Soto leaped onto the dugout. His cleats clicked against its roof, mixing into the odd soundtrack of fan-less games.

In the next inning, the bottom of the third, the Nationals tacked on three runs in the span of five batters. Kendrick started the rally with a single. Next Asdrúbal Cabrera doubled, Starlin Castro singled Kendrick in, Harrison hit a sacrifice fly to score Cabrera, and Carter Kieboom poked a single to bring Castro around from second.

Castro, the club’s new second baseman, has a hit in 11 of his 29 at-bats. Kieboom, the Nationals’ rookie third baseman, who was charged with a throwing error and couldn’t handle a sharp grounder Tuesday, has now reached base in eight of his past 10 plate appearances.

Starter Patrick Corbin needed the support once he cruised through the first two innings. Michael Conforto lofted a two-run homer in the fourth. In the fifth, after Kieboom’s error put men on first and third, Pete Alonso inched the Mets closer with a two-out, RBI single. Then Corbin wavered in the sixth, yielding back-to-back singles, before he was hooked at 102 pitches.

That kick-started the bullpen, which has been solid in limited work. Ryne Harper entered and stranded the runners he inherited from Corbin. But his command slipped in the next inning, once back-to-back walks left a mess for Tanner Rainey. The 26-year-old has been Manager Dave Martinez’s go-to setup guy so far, and this was his toughest task yet: two runners on, no outs, facing the heart of New York’s order.

But Rainey needed 14 pitches to set down Alonso, Wilson Ramos and Conforto. Alonso struck out on a 96 mph fastball. Ramos flew out to shallow center, and Conforto did the same to left. Kendrick soon led off the bottom half with a single. Then, as if someone twisted a shower head, the park was drenched in rain.

Once it dried, leaving puddles where people once sat, Guerra and Hudson had the finishing touches. They punctuated yet another long day.