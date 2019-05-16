Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) walks off the field alongside head athletic trainer Paul Lessard after being relieved in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez left in the second inning of Thursday’s 7-6 win over the New York Mets because of left hamstring soreness.

After delivering ball four to Brandon Nimmo with one out, Sánchez walked to the rear of the mound. Manager Dave Martinez and the trainer came out and Sánchez soon departed.

Sánchez (0-6) was staked to a 4-0 lead. He was looking to avoid becoming the first Nationals pitcher to start 0-7 since Jason Marquis in 2010.

