Ryan Zimmerman was part of the Nationals’ epic rally Tuesday night. Told on Wednesday the team’s comeback from six runs down wasn’t unprecedented, he replied: “There are better ones than that!?” Such is the game of baseball. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Baseball is not for the faint of heart. But what is? Saddle up.

The past two days in Nationals Park have illustrated the constant difficult demands, moments of unexpected exhilaration, stories of inspiration and games of frustration that seem to punctuate every season. In three interlocking episodes, all jammed within 18 hours, we see again why baseball strikes its fans so deeply, binds them to it and constantly reminds us that the qualities of character that play best on a diamond also work for all of us wherever we are.

First came the Nats’ historic comeback Tuesday night against the Mets. Trailing by six runs to start the bottom of the ninth, the Nats walked off winners eight batters later, with an 11-10 victory that few who saw it will ever forget. It was rarer than a perfect game. It was a comeback that gave disbelief a black eye and doubt a bloody nose.

Similar feats — rallying from six runs down in the ninth to win in that inning — have happened only six times since records of such thing were kept starting in 1925. There was much dancing on South Capitol Street and much flushing — of Mets playoff chances — in Flushing.

“It’s a cool game, isn’t it,” Adam Eaton said.

A few hours later, on Wednesday morning, reliever Aaron Barrett reported to the Nats clubhouse, summoned back to the majors after a four-year comeback from an elbow injury. When Barrett’s arm snapped, the humerus broken, onlookers said it sounded like “a gunshot” and looked like his elbow had “exploded.” Mat Latos, a 6-foot-6 veteran pitcher covered with scary tattoos, went to the dugout to vomit. The surgeon who reassembled Barrett, with plates and 18 pins, said it was a car-wreck injury, not anything you’d expect in baseball.

“At first, I didn’t think I’d be able to throw a ball — in general. Then there were times where I didn’t know if I’d get through it — just the pain was too much,” said Barrett, in the Nats clubhouse. “But I’m not a quitter, never have been and I found it in myself to keep pushing forward.

“Called my wife [Tuesday]. I was crying obviously, she was balling. Told her ‘We’re going back,’ ” said Barrett, who saved 31 games in Class AA. “She was basically my nurse for two years … She’s been my rock. Not only her, my family, this whole organization — incredible.

“Sorry,” added Barrett, probably because he’d teared up and choked up while talking. I can’t confirm that — things looked kind of blurry to me.

“Here’s a guy whose arm basically discombobulated,” Nats Manager Dave Martinez said. “Whenever he comes out to pitch [his first game back] — for him, for everybody — the emotions are going to be flaring.”

The odds on the Nats’ comeback can be calculated: 0.1 percent, according to baseball-reference.com. The odds of Barrett’s return are incalculable and almost incomprehensible.

However, they both illustrate the same point: Baseball provides fabulous memories. But, usually, they come at a steep price. Not only does the game reject the fainthearted, it constantly tests both heart and will, aggravates the nerves and attacks self-confidence. Of everyone involved, it demands the character not to quit — and that demand is made almost every day. But then what walk, or way, of life doesn’t?

That, as much as anything, is probably why we love and, quite often, almost hate this game. Why does it have to be so hard? And so hard so often — 162 or more times a year. The game is not only tough work for those who play it, but also for those who choose to watch it, and in the case of millions, become mesmerized, almost transfixed for decades by it as fans.

For example, how hard was Wednesday when the Nats, who came to the park so happy, and flying high at greeting Barrett, were smacked in their pennant-race faces by — Who was that other team on the field? Weren’t the Metropolitans disbanded after that 11-10 loss? — oh, yes, the Mets.

The Nats wanted to back up their gritty “Stay in the Fight” win with another body blow to the Mets. That would send them flying to Atlanta to face the Braves trailing in the NL East by six games. Sure, probably too much to overcome with only 24 games left, but let’s take our shot.

Instead, the Mets took their shot. That was Act III of this two-day play. The Nats put eight men on base in the first three innings and lashed four other line drives off the Mets’ Zack Wheeler, whom they’d drubbed for a 7.95 ERA in four earlier starts this year. Every smash found a Met glove — just as three hits in Tuesday’s comeback found turf.

The Mets, who entered the day with a 7.7 percent chance to make the playoffs, as opposed to the Nats’ 98.6 chance to reach October, won rather easily, 8-4, shoving Washington a full seven games behind Atlanta. The next four are in Atlanta, so dream all you want. But even winning three of four leaves only long-shot math.

Perhaps because the Nats are such a veteran team, they sense their situation far more accurately than most teams. “We’re made for October. Just get there,” said Brian Dozier.

“Eleven wins [in October] gets you a nice trophy,” noted Martinez.

Analysis by the math folk at baseball-reference says that the Nats’ chances of winning the World Series (6.5 percent) are only slightly worse than their chance of passing the Braves (7.7 percent). So, ironic as it seems, focusing on the division race probably misses much of the point of this season. Seven September meetings with the Braves will be fun to watch, and a measuring stick for the Nats. But it’s probably most important that, between now the playoffs, ace Max Scherzer and closer Sean Doolittle get back to top form.

Scherzer showed some progress in six decent innings Tuesday while Doolittle topped 94 mph on his fastball and showed an improved spin rate in one inning Wednesday. So, Obi-Sean may be close to standing tall again. That is, if he can stop falling down.

Once on a liner back through the box, and once when he simply messed up his mechanics and fell into a heap on the mound, Doolittle ended up a scary vulnerable mess on the hill.

“This was a definite improvement. Now I need to keep hitting 94 and learn to stand up. I came back [into the clubhouse] looking for some bubble wrap to put around us so we can get to Atlanta in one piece,” joked Doolittle.

“We’re making a mistake if we start saying: ‘We have to win X out of X of these games to put ourselves in position,’ ” Doolittle added. “We’ve just got to go take it one game at a time. I know it sounds really cliche, but they’re too good for us to take a big-picture approach.”

In baseball, the biggest picture you’re allowed to take sometimes seems to be just one day.

“Take a nice cold shower. Catch a bus. Take a plane,” said Martinez. “Here we go again.”

Flawed, the bunch of ’em, but definitely not faint of heart.