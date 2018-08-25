The Washington Nationals traveled to New York City on Thursday night on a somewhat positive note. They had suffered a frustrating loss Thursday but took two of three games from the second-place Philadelphia Phillies, giving their playoff chances some oxygen to survive a little longer. A good weekend against the rudderless New York Mets could sustain them further before another three-game set against the Phillies. Series victories were required. Sweeps were preferred. Anything else and Washington risked burying themselves too deep.

Washington will get neither this weekend in Flushing. Instead, they are on the brink of getting swept after Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Citi Field because their offense has vanished. It marked their third straight shutout, something the franchise last managed in April 2004, when the team was still playing in Montreal. It was also the 14th time this season the Nationals failed to produce a run.

They left multiple runners on base in four innings and stranded nine total. The Mets (58-71) scored in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings on Saturday. The Nationals (64-66) haven’t scored since Wednesday.

Washington’s continued offensive struggles were not for a lack of creativity. Resembling a club from a bygone era — before the true-outcome gospel’s emergence, when launch angles were discussed in classrooms and not baseball stadiums and striking out was sinful — the Nationals began the game with consecutive bunts. First, Adam Eaton dropped a perfect drag bunt on the game’s first pitch. Trea Turner followed with another one down the first base line. He was thrown out, but it worked as a sacrifice. Two batters later, Anthony Rendon singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. Then Juan Soto struck out. Opportunity wasted.

Washington tried another old-school approach in the third inning. With Eaton at first base after working a walk, Manager Dave Martinez put on a hit-and-run, and Turner executed to perfection with a hard-hit single through the vacated right side. Turner then swiped second base with a delayed steal before Bryce Harper walked to load the bases for Rendon. The Nationals had small-balled their way to another threat. They just needed a timely hit. It never came. Rendon lined out and Soto hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

The Nationals’ squandered opportunity two innings later followed a more modern strategy. Eaton and Turner sparked it again, with Eaton singling before Turner walked to bring up Harper, who laced a one-hopper to the shortstop that turned into an inning-ending double play.

Washington’s sustained offensive incompetence mounted the pressure on Tanner Roark and he responded by matching right-hander Zack Wheeler until the sixth inning. That was when Roark gifted an 0-2 two-seam fastball over the plate to Amed Rosario, who lifted it over the wall for a solo home run. It was the 13th straight game in which the Nationals surrendered a home run. And it was Roark’s only mistake.

Amid a resurgent stretch, Roark allowed the one run on four hits. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. He owns a 1.61 ERA in seven starts since the all-star break, when his ERA stood at 4.87. Unlike the previous six outings, however, Roark took the loss Saturday.

Roark’s day ended after 90 pitches because Martinez, seeking to muster a run, elected to pinch-hit for him with a runner on second in the sixth inning. He chose Andrew Stevenson for the job and Stevenson popped out to the catcher in foul territory. With first base open, Wheeler hit Eaton with a first-pitch fastball — perhaps in retaliation for Eaton’s slide breaking Mets infielder Phillips Evans’s leg earlier in the season. The Nationals had two runners on base again. And again they generated nothing. Turner grounded out to extend Washington’s scoreless innings streak to 25. The streak reached 26 after Soto tried stretching a single into a double with two outs in the top of the eighth inning. Soto beat the throw from center field, but briefly bounced off the base during his headfirst slide while Rosario held his tag. Washington challenged but the call was upheld.

The Nationals went down in order in the ninth to extend their scoreless streak to 27 innings. They haven’t scored since Ryan Zimmerman’s walk-off home run Wednesday night. That moment, a rare reason for elation, nourished the Nationals’ hopes. They were still alive. Three losses later, the math says there’s still a chance to make the postseason. The bats, in their silence, said otherwise.