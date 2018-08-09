Thousands of Washington Nationals fans, who may have considered unfriending Gio Gonzalez over his past two winless months, welcomed back their buddy Good Gio on Thursday afternoon at Nationals Park.

“I’m their friend again!” joked Gonzalez, the perpetrator of a 6.75 ERA in his previous 10 starts, after beating the Atlanta Braves, 6-3, in a game that was only viewable via Facebook live stream. “Now they can send me flowers and things. This is the only time they can ‘like’ me.”

The Nats southpaw allowed just one run in seven innings on 94 efficient pitches for a much-needed split of a four-game series, keeping Washington 4 ½ games, rather than a much-scarier 6 ½ games behind Atlanta. The Nats have only three more games remaining with the Braves, in mid-September, and have already left too much of the catching-up work in the hands of others.

Before the game, the Nats’ clubhouse was filled with the mournful country music wailing of “Like a Wrecking Ball.” Ominous, especially before a Gio start. Manager Dave Martinez might have been tempted to change the lyrics to “my rotation got run over by a train, in the rain, and my bullpen’s drivin’ me insane.”

Now, after just one clean, clear reminder of Good Gio, the man whose 117 wins rank eighth among all MLB pitchers in this decade, maybe Mama didn’t drive the pickup truck over your favorite hound dog after all. Once the search party finally locates Good Gio, he often sticks around for a couple of months — like the first 12 starts of the season, when his ERA was 2.27. Or for just about all of 2017, when he posted a 2.93 mark.

At 59-56, the Nats are still 5½ games behind the Phillies in the National League East with 47 games to go. That may sound like heavy lifting and dim prospects, but pennant races hinge on streaks. And for the Nats, a team centered on its starting pitching, those streaks are driven by their rotation. Two huge parts of that rotation are trending upward: Gio and Tanner Roark who, after eight awful starts, has a 0.89 ERA in three straight wins.

Don’t get too excited. For the Nats, the rest of August is more likely to be about survival than revival. Stephen Strasburg, on the disabled list for all but one start in the past two months, is still a couple of weeks from a full return after a nerve issue. The return date of closer Sean Doolittle is still undetermined. His replacement, Kelvin Herrera, just went on the disabled list this week. GM Mike Rizzo’s deadline trade of reliever Brandon Kintzler (1.87 ERA in his past 17 games) to the Chicago Cubs now seems a blunder.

But, of all the Nats’ worries, getting Gonzalez fixed may have been the most mysterious problem and, if he is truly back on track, the best stabilizer.

“We worked in the bullpen between starts, get my arm out in front,” Gonzalez said.

What does that mean, for those of us who haven’t pitched in the majors?

“It feels like that for me, too, sometimes,” Gonzalez said, laughing. “I finally get to high-five my teammates . . . It’s been a while since I heard some music in the clubhouse on my day [after the game].”

“I [studied] Tanner,” said Gonzalez, trying to explain the mechanics of arm-out-in-front. “I watched him go right at the hitters — not guide it in there.”

Pitchers, when they get hit hard and begin to slump, often lose confidence and have a tendency to withdraw from contact, to “cut off their delivery” as though throwing the ball full force will lead to loud unpleasant noises and shame. They focus on tiny flaws when the problem may be born of timidity.

In every sport, from karate to boxing, from hitting a baseball or golf ball, you always strike through the target, not at it. In pitching, releasing aggression can sometimes lead to better, cleaner mechanics as well as more force.

Suddenly, both Roark and Gonzalez (for one start) are pitching their best while changing almost nothing mechanically. What’s exciting is that, when the simple solution truly is the proper one, it fixes every pitch in your arsenal at once. The recalcitrant curve or disobedient change-up, the fickle fastball, all of which drift over the center of the plate against your will, suddenly start diverging to the edges.

Gonzalez fascinates brainy veteran catcher Matt Wieters, who is also a balm to Gonzalez nerves. “Usually, Gio is very good at getting out of jams,” said Wieters, while acknowledging that Gonzalez, with his high walk rate, gets in plenty of them. “He’s always one pitch away from a three-run homer. Or else pitching a one-run game.”

The key to avoiding those homers is keeping fastballs on the fists, his change-ups low and away and his curves out of the heart of the plate.

“I have better command when I don’t have to think,” said Gonzalez, now 7-8 with a 3.89 ERA. “That’s why I thank that big guy behind the plate. With [Wieters], I don’t have to do the thinking.”

Of all the Nationals in this period from 2012 to this season, Gonzalez may be the easiest to overlook because he succeeds with an easy smile and the easiest to criticize because he often looks rattled when he fails. But every regular season number hails him and says that, except for his recent run of poor starts, he has continued to be excellent. He also has a history of rebounding from slumps.

FanGraphs credits him with 22.5 Wins Above Replacement as a Nat, a figure that’s 14th in MLB during that span, just behind Jon Lester, Madison Bumgarner, Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez and ahead of Jake Arrieta.

If you had asked the Nats before this series if they would have accepted a split of four games with a team they needed to catch, they’d have said, “No way.” But if you had added that Gonzalez — with the help of three excellent defensive plays, including a man thrown out at the plate by Adam Eaton — would pitch so well, they might have said, “Wait a minute; let’s think about that.”

If this one afternoon is the only appearance of vintage Gonzalez in this pennant chase, then the Nats’ chances will be close to nil. One main reason they are so far behind is that his slump has coincided exactly and calamitously with the two months when Strasburg has been hurt. But if there are 10 more similar starts from streaky Good Gio between now and closing day, then, as usual with this pleasant but sometimes infuriating fellow, much is forgiven.

“That’s the Gio we need,” Martinez said.