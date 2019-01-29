MIAMI — Switch-hitting infielder Neil Walker has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to compete for a starting job.

Walker was among the unsigned free agents last winter who attend a free-agent training camp in Bradenton, Florida, and he agreed in mid-March to a $4 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

He slumped badly, hitting .197 with 19 RBIs in the first half, then improved to .247 with 27 RBIs in the second half to finish at .219 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 113 games.

Walker has a .268 career average and has reached double figures in homers every year since 2010.

He has also been with the Pirates, Mets and Brewers. Walker has played mostly at second base, but also has played at first and third and in the outfield, where he could see playing time with the Marlins.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.