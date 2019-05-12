It was the swing, the sound, or perhaps the sight of the baseball soaring through the cool night that had the Washington Nationals dugout dancing well before Gerardo Parra’s grand slam cleared the wall in right-center field and settled into the pale yellow bleachers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.

Once it landed, and the scoreboard ticked in Washington’s favor, a mosh of players waited for Parra at the bottom of the dugout steps. Then they smacked his helmet, and his back, and his side, and finally let him go once his jersey was ruffled and a smile was stretched across his face. He’s been their teammate for all of three days, signed to a one-year deal Thursday, and had just delivered the biggest hit of the Nationals’ season.

The home run was the key blow in a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on a night when it looked like the Nationals may waste another gutsy effort from ace Max Scherzer. He gave up only two runs in seven innings, throwing a season-high 115 pitches in the process, and was narrowly outdone by seven shutout frames from Walker Buehler. But this time the Nationals (16-23) bullied an opponent’s bullpen on their way to a comeback victory, offering signs of life on a 3-6 trip that has one game left Sunday.

The game had the markings of a pitchers’ duel, at least at the beginning, at least until each starter handed the ball to their team’s relievers. Buehler is one of baseball’s brightest young pitchers, a 6-foot-2 righty with a high-90s fastball and curve to match. Scherzer, on the other hand, is a 34-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner, the kind of pitcher Buehler watched to plot his path from high school to college to right here, staring him down.

That’s what clashed at Dodger Stadium on Saturday evening: Two electric arms. A 24-year-old with loads of potential. A 12-year veteran who believes he can still improve. Except only one of the teams had maximized the talent of their starter to this point of the year. Buehler entered with a 4-0 record despite a 4.95 ERA. The Nationals had won just one of Scherzer’s eight outings. That only magnified the importance of backing Scherzer’s effort against the Dodgers, whatever it was, and Washington did after falling behind on his one mistake.

Scherzer worked around base runners in two scoreless frames, using a pair of strikeouts and a second-inning double play to do so. Then he walked Max Muncy with two outs in the third and, on a 2-1 pitch to Justin Turner, left a four-seam fastball up and over the plate. Turner ripped it over the right-center field fence for a two-run homer that, until the eighth, acted as the decisive blow.

The Nationals nearly got to Buehler right away, when Adam Eaton led off with a single and Victor Robles reached on a push bunt to the right side. Both runners moved up on a throwing error, and Juan Soto, in his first at-bat since coming off the injured list, had two runners in scoring position with no outs. Soto worked a seven-pitch walk and, right when it seemed like the bases were loaded, Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes fired to second and Robles was caught off the base.

Robles appeared to think there was a runner behind him, which is why he started walking toward third once Soto walked. But there wasn’t — and that wasn’t possible since he was the second batter of the game — and the Nationals soon wasted a critical chance to leap ahead. Robles, their 21-year-old center fielder, has mixed bursts of promise with sharp reminders of his age this year. This was an extreme form of the latter. Instead of becoming the first team to score a first-running run on Buehler this season, the game remained in the balance and Los Angeles took advantage.

Once Buehler had a lead, however slight, he carved through Washington’s order one off-balance hitter at a time. He yielded a leadoff double to Anthony Rendon in the fourth but retired the next three Nationals. Then he struck out the side in the fifth — Wilmer Difo swinging, Scherzer swinging, Eaton looking — and had set down 12 straight batters when he exited after seven shutout innings.

That gave the Nationals a few final breaths against the Dodgers’ bullpen. Their eighth-inning rally started with a single from Difo and a throwing error from Turner that allowed pinch-hitter Howie Kendrick to reach. Eaton bunted into a force out at first, Robles walked to load the bases, and Soto worked a nine-pitch at-bat before he singled in Difo. Then Rendon struck out, swinging through a diving sinker, and that’s when Parra walked to the plate with three runners on and two out.

The 32-year-old watched two fastballs go by, twitching his muscles but resisting a swing, and then Dylan Floro evened the count with two strikes. But Parra had the last word, connecting on an uppercut swing, and he tracked the blast from the box before trotting up the first base line.

As he did, the ballpark falling quiet around him, Parra looked into the dugout and pumped his right fist. His teammates were already deep in celebration. They knew it was gone once bat met baseball, and had no interest in holding back.