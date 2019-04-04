Washington Nationals (2-3, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (5-1, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 6.00 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Washington for the 2019 home opener.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2018. New York pitchers had a WHIP of 1.27 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits per game last season, batting .254 as a team. The Mets won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

