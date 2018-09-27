Atlanta Braves (89-69, first in NL East) vs. New York Mets (74-84, fourth in NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Julio Teheran (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Mets: Jason Vargas (6-9, 6.25 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look to build on the momentum from a combined two-hitter delivered by Jacob deGrom and Seth Lugo in a 3-0 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The Mets have gone 7-12 in games started by Vargas. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 16.4. The Braves come into the matchup with an eight and a half-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. Atlanta pitchers are holding opponents to just a .230 batting average this season. In Wednesday’s game, the Mets defeated the Braves 3-0. Jacob deGrom got the win for New York, his 10th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is batting .308 with a .375 on-base percentage and .502 slugging percentage in 158 games this season for the Braves. Ender Inciarte has 10 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Michael Conforto has 28 home runs this season, 14th in the National League. Amed Rosario has 13 hits and is batting .289 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.55 ERA. Mets: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by five runs.

METS INJURIES: The New York Mets placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury on Tuesday.

