Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)

New York; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore visits New York on opening day.

The Yankees went 53-28 on their home field in 2018. New York averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 267 home runs as a team.

The Orioles finished 19-62 in road games in 2018. Baltimore hit 188 total home runs with 445 total extra base hits last season. The Yankees won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: day-to-day (shoulder), Ben Heller: day-to-day (elbow), Dellin Betances: day-to-day (shoulder impingement), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (lower back), Jacoby Ellsbury: day-to-day (hip), Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (elbow).

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.