New York Mets (9-5, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-6, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.18 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.07 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.