Minnesota Twins (6-3, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (6-4, third in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.75 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Citi Field.

The Mets went 37-44 at home in 2018. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 265 total doubles last season.

The Twins went 29-52 on the road in 2018. Minnesota hit .250 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 22 total triples last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.