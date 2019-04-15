New York Mets (9-6, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-5, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 4.74 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 6.46 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets on Monday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies finished 34-42 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Philadelphia hit .234 as a team last year while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York hit 170 total home runs with 469 total extra base hits last year. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

