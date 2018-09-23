Baltimore Orioles (44-110, fifth in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (95-59, second in AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Orioles: Alex Cobb (5-15, 4.90 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (16-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 179 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York ensures a series sweep over Baltimore with a victory. The Yankees are 8-1 in Happ’s starts this year. New York’s lineup has 251 home runs this season, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 35. Baltimore is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Adam Jones’ mark of .281. The Yankees won Saturday’s contest 3-2. Tommy Kahnle picked up his second win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini is hitting .240 with 132 hits and 23 home runs in 148 games this year for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins has 14 hits and is batting .341 over his past 10 games for Baltimore. Didi Gregorius is batting .268 with a .332 on-base percentage and .498 slugging percentage in 132 games this season for the Yankees. Luke Voit has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .714 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 17 runs. Yankees: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs.

