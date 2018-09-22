Baltimore Orioles (44-109, fifth in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (94-59, second in AL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Orioles: David Hess (3-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Yankees: Lance Lynn (9-10, 4.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York starter Lance Lynn can earn his 10th victory this season with a win. The Yankees have gone 5-3 in games started by Lynn. New York’s lineup has 249 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 35 homers. Baltimore has a collective .239 batting average on the year, led by Adam Jones’ .284 mark. The Yankees won 10-8 in Friday’s meeting, CC Sabathia earned his eighth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini is batting .240 with a .298 on-base percentage and .413 slugging percentage in 147 games this season for the Orioles. Jonathan Villar has stolen four bases and scored four runs over his past 10 games for Baltimore. Miguel Andujar has 158 hits for the Yankees this season. He’s batting .295 on the year. Didi Gregorius has five home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .800 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs. Yankees: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs.

