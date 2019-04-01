Chicago Cubs (95-68, second in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in the NL East in 2018)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Sean Newcomb (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Chicago for the 2019 home opener.

The Braves went 43-38 in home games in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game last year.

The Cubs went 44-37 away from home in 2018. Chicago hit .258 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 167 total home runs last year. Last season, the Braves and Chicago tied the season series .

Braves Injuries: None listed.

Cubs Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

