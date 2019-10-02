The team’s ace, Max Scherzer, is unavailable. The Nationals’ second starter, Stephen Strasburg, might not be ready to go either. He gave his team three scoreless innings Tuesday in his first appearance out of the bullpen in 274 career games to provide the stopgap between Scherzer and closer Daniel Hudson.

Strasburg struck out four and allowed two hits in the outing, and he said in the clubhouse afterward he didn’t know when he’d be able to pitch again. He threw 34 pitches, far fewer than he would during a start day on regular rest. But the leverage of the innings and the warm-up which preceded it made this anything but normal. This uncertain schedule presents one of the largest challenges in what has been his most durable and dominant season. But he wasn’t thinking about that Tuesday night. Strasburg stood at the edge of the clubhouse celebration, sipping a Budweiser as his teammates sprayed beer everywhere.

“I’m just enjoying it right now,” he said.

General Manager Mike Rizzo, popping a postgame brew of his own, was in the same state of mind. He wasn’t sure how the Nationals might line up their rotation overall against the Dodgers, and he needed time to think about it. His team had pulled off what seemed impossible until Juan Soto’s three-run double in the eighth inning, and he was basking in it for the moment.

Corbin made sense for Game 1. The third starter never appeared, and shortstop Trea Turner joked in his news conference after the game that he figured it’d be Corbin — though he quickly added, “I’m not sure if I’m supposed to say that.”

The logic added up. Corbin will be on regular rest for Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Nationals cannot feel comfortable going up against the juggernaut Dodgers, an offensive power, winners of 106 games this season and the favorite to romp toward their third straight trip to the World Series. But Corbin gives the Nationals life. The left-hander blanked the Dodgers over seven innings in early May, his only start against them this season. He navigated around three hits and four walks while striking out eight.

For Game 2 on Friday, the Nationals could start Strasburg because his low pitch count might allow him to bounce back quicker. It’s more likely he’ll be ready for Game 3 on Sunday in Washington. If Strasburg can’t go on Friday, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez has expressed confidence in his fourth starter, Aníbal Sánchez, in this exact situation. He was asked in the last week of the season that, if Scherzer and Strasburg pitched in the wild-card game, would he like Sánchez on the road. He responded with a resounding yes.

Sánchez was in the bullpen for the wild-card game but was always an emergency-only option. Martinez has repeated all season the Nationals have a “Big Four” in the rotation and that, despite the pedigree and performance of their top three arms, Sánchez could throw just as well as any of them.

The veteran right-hander did experience a remarkable turnaround this season. He seemed destined for one of the worst seasons of his career. He struggled to stay down in the zone, got hit hard and landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain toward the end of May with a 5.10 ERA. Then he, like the Nationals’ season, rebounded.

Since he returned from the injured list, Sánchez has thrown 123 2/3 innings for a 3.42 ERA. He’s been a skid-stopper and streak-starter. He’s given the Nationals exactly what they need, at times as dominant as anyone in the rotation. He’s one of the many reasons his team ended up in this spot.

Now, the Nationals will likely need him to help them go just a little bit further.

