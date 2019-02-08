FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks’ A.J. Pollock bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in San Diego. The Los Angeles Dodgers dumped salary by trading Matt Kemp and Yaisel Puig to Cincinnati while also reducing the outfield glut. Those moves created payroll flexibility to bring in A.J. Pollock from Arizona as the everyday centerfielder. (Orlando Ramirez, File/Associated Press)

A team-by-team look at the National League West entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad:

Los Angeles Dodgers

Manager: Dave Roberts (fourth season).

2018: 92-71, first place, lost to Boston in World Series.

Training Town: Glendale, Arizona.

Park: Camelback Ranch.

First Workout: Feb. 13/19.

He’s Here: CF A.J. Pollock, RHP Joe Kelly, C Russell Martin, RHP Homer Bailey, 3B Justin Yorchak, LHP Adam McCreery, RHP Jaime Schultz.

He’s Outta Here: SS Manny Machado, OF Matt Kemp, OF Yasiel Puig, C Yasmani Grandal, LHP Alex Wood, 2B Brian Dozier, RHP Ryan Madson, C Kyle Farmer, 2B Chase Utley, RHP John Axford, RHP Daniel Hudson, LHP-RHP Pat Venditte.

Going campin’: The Dodgers arrive at camp with unfinished business yet again, having lost in the World Series for the second straight year. They won their sixth consecutive NL West title and second straight NL pennant only to fall short in seven games to Boston for the championship. All-Star closer Kenley Jansen had a heart procedure in November and expects to be ready by opening day. Kelly came over from Boston to be the setup man for Jansen. Pollock signed a $55 million, four-year deal in January to be the everyday center fielder. SS Corey Seager isn’t sure he’ll be cleared to play by opening day, but he hasn’t had any setbacks in his recovery from hip and Tommy John surgeries. The latest former Dodger to return to the club is Martin, a four-time All-Star who helped lead Los Angeles to three straight playoff appearances during his first stint from 2006-10.

Colorado Rockies

Manager: Bud Black (third season).

2018: 91-72, second place, wild card, lost to Milwaukee in Division Series.

Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.

Park: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

First Workout: Feb. 13/18.

He’s Here: 1B Daniel Murphy, 1B Mark Reynolds.

He’s Outta Here: 2B DJ LeMahieu, RHP Adam Ottavino, OF Carlos Gonzalez, OF Matt Holliday, OF Gerardo Parra, C Drew Butera.

Going campin’: Colorado came so close to capturing the first NL West title in franchise history last season, losing at Los Angeles in a tiebreaker game. Instead, the Rockies settled for a wild card and beat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field before losing to Milwaukee in the Division Series. The team was carried by a young pitching staff that turned in 84 quality starts. A rotation led by Kyle Freeland and German Marquez became the first since the 2011 Tampa Bay Rays to primarily use starters who had never pitched for another major league squad. At the plate, the Rockies struggled at times despite a lineup that included Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado, who enters his final year before free agency. The team hit .256, the lowest mark in franchise history. Colorado showed plenty of pop, though, with 210 homers — fifth-most in club history. Arenado (38) and Story (37) led the way in the power department. The biggest questions hovering over the Rockies this spring include locking up Arenado to a long-term deal and finding an eighth-inning replacement for Ottavino. The plan is to play Murphy at first base and move infielder Ian Desmond to the outfield. Blackmon is expected to be shifted from center to left.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager: Torey Lovullo (third season).

2018: 82-80, third place.

Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.

Park: Salt River Fields.

First Workout: Feb. 13/18.

He’s Here: INF Wilmer Flores, RHP Luke Weaver, RHP Greg Holland, C Carson Kelly.

He’s Outta Here: 1B Paul Goldschmidt, CF A.J. Pollock, LHP Patrick Corbin, C Jeff Mathis, INF Daniel Descalso, RHP Clay Buchholz, OF Jon Jay, INF-OF Chris Owings, RHP Brad Boxberger, RHP Randall Delgado, LHP Jake Diekman, RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Brad Ziegler, C Chris Stewart.

Going campin’: The Diamondbacks are not calling this a rebuilding year but there are plenty of changes — and significant losses. For the first time in years, Goldschmidt won’t be around to anchor the lineup after he was traded to St. Louis. One of the most popular players in Diamondbacks history, his exit leaves a huge hole on offense and defense. The plan is to shift Jake Lamb from third base to first, with Eduardo Escobar handling third base. Arizona also wants to move Ketel Marte from second base to center field to fill the hole left by Pollock’s departure via free agency. Corbin was the team’s best pitcher most of last season and his spot in the rotation is up for grabs after he, too, left as a free agent. Arizona does return Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray and Zack Godley from last year’s rotation, but the other two spots must be earned this spring. The bullpen fell apart in 2018 and has been restructured. The biggest acquisition is Holland, who figures to pitch in the late innings. The closer’s role could go to Archie Bradley, who brings a high-velocity fastball, fiery personality and lots of emotion to the job. But he faltered a bit last season after a big 2017.

San Francisco Giants

Manager: Bruce Bochy (13th season).

2018: 73-89, fourth place.

Training Town: Scottsdale, Arizona.

Park: Scottsdale Stadium.

First Workout: Feb. 13/18.

He’s Here: LHP Drew Pomeranz, LHP-RHP Pat Venditte, RHP Jake Barrett, OF Mike Gerber.

He’s Outta Here: OF Hunter Pence, OF Gregor Blanco, OF Gorkys Hernandez, C Nick Hundley, RHP Hunter Strickland, RHP Derek Law.

Going campin’: The Giants made few significant moves after coming off a two-year stretch of 187 losses that was the worst for the franchise since 1984-85. Farhan Zaidi was hired as president of baseball operations but didn’t make a splash, with the biggest offseason addition being Pomeranz, who went 2-6 with a 6.08 ERA last season for Boston. There are still a few key pieces left from a team that made the playoffs in 2016, most notably catcher Buster Posey, ace Madison Bumgarner, shortstop Brandon Crawford and first baseman Brandon Belt. But the rotation is lacking behind Bumgarner, with Johnny Cueto recovering from Tommy John surgery. The most experienced outfielders are Mac Williamson and Austin Slater, both with fewer than 400 career at-bats. With few high-end prospects in the upper ranks of the minors, the Giants appear to be in for another rebuilding year and could be in line to win fewer than 75 games in three straight full seasons for the first time since 1900-02.

San Diego Padres

Manager: Andy Green (fourth season).

2018: 66-96, fifth place.

Training Town: Peoria, Arizona.

Park: Peoria Stadium.

First Workout: Feb. 14/19.

He’s Here: 2B Ian Kinsler, RHP Garrett Richards, INF Greg Garcia.

He’s Outta Here: SS Freddy Galvis, LHP Clayton Richard, INF Carlos Asuaje, C A.J. Ellis.

Going campin’: The Padres’ long-downtrodden fan base really, really, really wants to see top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. come up to the big leagues, especially after seeing his exploits in winter ball, including an epic bat flip. The 20-year-old shortstop, the son of a former big leaguer, will be in his second straight major league camp and is expected to make his debut at some point this season, even it’s not on opening day. Until he’s up, rookie Luis Urias could play shortstop and Kinsler could play second base. The Padres were interested in Manny Machado — as well as the other top free agent, Bryce Harper — but were considered long shots to sign either. That leaves a big question mark at third base. Wil Myers was moved there toward the end of last season but struggled and is headed back to the outfield. The Padres also will spend spring figuring out their young, relatively inexperienced rotation, which could be augmented during the season by some of the club’s many talented prospects. San Diego hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 and hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2006.

