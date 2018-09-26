Bryce Harper throws souvenirs to Juan Soto (not in picture) after Wednesday’s rain-shortened game that could have been Harper’s last at home for the Nationals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

On the day Bryce Harper probably said goodbye, Victor Robles said, “Hola.”

On a late afternoon, drifting into sundown, when Harper went 0 for 4 and was, symbolically, left on deck when a monstrous thunderstorm washed out the final two innings of Washington’s 9-3 win over Miami on Wednesday at Nationals Park, the rookie Robles, 21, had his biggest day with two singles, a double, a homer, five RBI, a stolen base and a running catch in center field.

In their very different afternoons and the difficult decisions they symbolize to the Nationals, the entire offseason and future of the franchise are captured.

Do both stay — the best of the old and the best of the new? Or is this the most sensible, feasible way for the Nats to meet their many roster needs and do it on a winter schedule they can control: Let young, inexpensive phenoms such as Robles and Juan Soto assume major roles while allowing Harper — and what will be his huge contract demands — to drift away while they shop for several top free agents?

“This is my home. This is my city,” said the soon-to-be free agent Harper, in uniform 3½ hours before the final home game of the Nationals’ season. Harper then quickly added that he had no idea whether he is in the Nats’ offseason plans: I love ’em. Do they want me?

Thus, Harper made his sincere plea to stay while also making a strategic play for leverage in the free agent auction he has branded and positioned himself for his whole life.

Greeted with calls of “Let’s go, Harper,” and with more than half the crowd standing for his at-bats, Harper flied out twice and fanned twice. If a sign can be plaintive, one on top of a building 800 feet away tried to be: “8 More Years of 34.”

“My heart lies here,” Harper said after the game. Had he seen that “8 More Years of 34” sign?” “Oh, yes,” he said with a smile.

Then let’s get this contract negotiation done right now. “How about eight more years times 34 (million)? Would that get a deal done?” I asked.

“Eight sounds kind of short,” Harper said.

What, oh, what, will happen in the offseason?

“A lot of scenarios,” muttered Nats multibillionaire owner Ted Lerner, 92, ruthlessly cornered in an elevator by a reporter.

One scenario seems almost certain. Robles, the center fielder whom the Nats have repeatedly ripped out of any trade talks, will be at the center of their plans. Robles brought chants of his own — “Nats, Nats” — with a big day that increased his batting average to .275 and his on-base-plus-slugging percentage to .851 in 54 plate appearances.

The future of Robles, as well as the 19-year-old Soto — who had a bunt single and an opposite-field double to raise his OPS to .921 — are tightly connected to Harper’s future. That pair, plus Adam Eaton, who has a .392 on-base percentage in two partial years with Washington, give the Nats the unusual alternative of paying little attention to Harper in free agency. In fact, there is no evidence that they have paid much concern to him at all.

However, the Nats’ situation is especially fascinating because they have so many options. They can go two entirely different routes to build a fine ballclub.



First, if the Nats did land Harper for $35 million a year — let them worry about the number of years — that contract weight might not be as great in 2019, 2020 and 2021 as many fans assume. Harper already made $21.6 million this year. Eaton presumably would be traded for a starting pitcher if Harper returns. Eaton makes $8.4 million next year with team options for $9.5 million in 2020 and $10.5 million in 2021.

Add it up: Signing Harper but subtracting Eaton’s salary might only add about $5 million to the Nats’ payroll each of the next three seasons. Of course, you must pay that new starting pitcher you got in a trade. But financially, it could be done. The issue is all those Harper years — eight sounds short! — with all that injury risk.

For two years, ever since the Nats traded for a right fielder in Eaton, then started glowing about the progress of Robles and Soto, the sense has grown that, wise or not, the Nats simply cannot bring themselves to ignore the wisdom of such an inexpensive young outfield plus the financial flexibility of an offseason that’s rich in free agents just as $75 million drops off their payroll if Harper’s $21.6 million leaves. What about the value of a mid-order power hitter who turns 26 in October? What about the gate appeal of a charismatic 2015 National League MVP?

This week, Harper’s free agency saga has played out in typical fashion for a mega-talent with Scott Boras as his agent — but with one twist. Harper has spoken at length about his love for his current team, its manager, its city, its monuments, his teammates, his general manager and the chalk in the on-deck circle. This is called “making a market.” Soft soap the locals and make it tough for your owner not to get into the big-money game with all your new open-auction suitors.

But there’s a twist. Whatever Harper might have felt just a few months ago, when he sometimes seemed dour, he has either become a wonderful actor or he has, as they say, “gotten in touch with his feelings.” Since he heard the roars of the D.C. crowd when he won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in July at Nationals Park, he has talked wistfully about “growing up” in his years in D.C. and about the fine teams he sees here in the future with star teammates he knows and enjoys.

Since free agency began 42 years ago, players have always taken two approaches to the market. One is “let’s make a deal.” The other is “let’s have an auction.” Two years ago, Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg did the former. Now Harper is beginning the latter.

In Harper’s case, the thing for sale is himself. But he hasn’t set a price. What he wants is more advantageous: Make me an offer. Then he can take it or shop it. You name it, he ups it, just like “eight sounds short.” That’s an auction.

When Strasburg wanted to sign an extension with the Nats in his walk year, he told Boras that he wanted to get a deal done — now. It happened in May.

Strasburg was obviously sincere in his desire, and Harper seems so, too. But the difference is significant. Harper has waited, even waited in expressing the true fullness of his D.C. affections. So why won’t he continue to wait out the process, let the market work for him, one against another, as many Boras clients have?

No one knows how this will end. The Nats might have Plans A and B that fail. And if they are lucky, Harper might still be available and no bridges are burned.

But that’s not the way to bet. For the past year and more, this is how it feels when teams and players who like each other start to drift apart because they are not a baseball fit for each other. Then, five years later, one side is usually sad and wishes it still had the player. Or the player still wishes he had that team and town.

Don’t ask me which side that will be. However, Harper means it when he talks about his feelings for the Nats and D.C. He takes any leverage that goes with it.

But the Nats, whether they are wise in this course, also mean it when they speak. Oh, you haven’t heard the Nats say anything — not a Lerner word?

Sometimes silence, especially years of it, speaks volumes, too.