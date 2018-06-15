Of all the players in the Nationals’ starting lineup, Adam Eaton had the most experience at Rogers Centre entering Friday night’s series opener against the Blue Jays. He had played nine games there, far more than most of his teammates.

But it was Eaton who lost a ball in the Toronto twilight in the seventh inning, turning what could have been the first out into a two-on, no-out jam. Eventually, Yangervis Solarte made the Nationals — and reliever Justin Miller — pay for the mistake with his second home run of the night, and the Nationals fell in the series opener, 6-5

The Nationals have not played here since 2012, which means many members of their current roster have never played here at all. Matt Adams couldn’t find the batting cage, which prompted Pedro Severino to suggest the first baseman take an Uber there, it was so far away. Adams had never been out of the country before this trip — not once, ever.

“I finally made it out,” he joked. He had been injured when the Cardinals came here years before. He might be injured when the Nationals leave here Sunday, too. Adams took a pitch off his hand while trying to bunt in the second inning, then left the game in the third.

[Daniel Murphy will DH as long as the Nats have the luxury]

But injuries have led to revelations, like the emergence of Juan Soto. Two days after stealing the show at Yankee Stadium with two homers, Soto doubled off the wall in dead center in his first at-bat in Canada. He scored on Severino’s single that pushed the Nationals’ lead to 2-0 in the second inning.

Severino had not driven in a run since May 15, when Daniel Murphy and Eaton were both still injured and Soto was still in Class AA.

But Gio Gonzalez, who won here when the Nationals last visited Toronto, did not seem to take to the place as well this time. Since Gonzalez joined the Nationals before that 2012 season, only one left-handed starter in baseball has been harder to homer against — Clayton Kershaw. Gonzalez had allowed five home runs in 74 ⅔ innings entering Friday’s start, a statistic largely attributable to his determination to throw all his pitches down in the zone, to take a little off the fastball and let it run and dive.

[Matt Adams leaves with apparent hand injury]

In the third inning, however, he surrendered two home runs and the lead. The last time Gonzalez surrendered two home runs in one game was against the Cubs in the National League Division Series.

In both examples, Gonzalez showed a lack of command in the zone, as opposed to the lack of command around it as he had in his previous start. When he started here years ago, when his fastball was in the mid-90s, Gonzalez could survive a miss or two in the zone unpunished. These days, he cannot.

These days, the Nationals are conceding defense in their outfield against right-handed pitching, like Jays starter Aaron Sanchez. When Eaton returned from his injury last week, they could not move Soto. They could not remove Bryce Harper from the lineup, but no one within the organization seemed particularly enthused about the idea of Eaton playing center field, either. So they moved Harper to center against right-handed pitching, and they put Eaton in right, where he excelled in the American League.

Gonzalez was tiring when he started the seventh, but Manager Dave Martinez let him begin it at 94 pitches anyway. He surrendered a leadoff single, then got Teoscar Hernandez to hit what should have been a routine flyball for the first out. Eaton seemed to find it, then tossed his hands up to signal otherwise. The ball bounced behind him and over the fence.

Gonzalez marched off the mound soon after, handing the ball to Miller, who had allowed two hits in 10 ⅔ scoreless innings since the Nationals called him up. Miller finally lapsed, surrendering a sacrifice fly that could have been the second out, then yielding a two-run home run to Solarte.

The Nationals rallied in the eighth, buoyed by Murphy’s first hit since returning from the disabled list — an RBI single. But Adams’s replacement, Mark Reynolds, grounded into a double play that scuttled the rally.

In the ninth, Wilmer Difo singled and stole second, but did not advance when the throw down to second bounced into the outfield. He seemed likely to have a chance at third. Instead of scoring the tying run on Brian Goodwin’s flyball, he advanced only to third. He was standing there when Trea Turner struck out to end the game.