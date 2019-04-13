Chicago White Sox (4-8, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (5-8, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (0-1, 7.71 ERA) Yankees: CC Sabathia (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Chicago in game two of a three-game series.

The Yankees finished 53-28 in home games in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team last season and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game.

The White Sox finished 32-49 in road games in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team last year and hit 182 total home runs. The Yankees won the season series 4-2 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

