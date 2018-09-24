Oakland Athletics (94-62, second in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, third in AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (7-6, 4.00 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Mariners: James Paxton (11-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Khris Davis has been as good as it gets for Oakland as of late. He’s batting .292 with seven hits and three home runs in the past week. The Mariners have gone 15-11 in games started by Paxton. Seattle is hitting a collective .255 this season, led by Jean Segura’s mark of .303. The Athletics have gone 35-35 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s lineup has 171 home runs this year, led by Davis’ mark of 45. Stephen Piscotty helped the A’s earn an 8-2 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 2. He went 2-for-3 with five RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 28 home runs this season, 13th in the American League. Stephen Piscotty has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .600 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Mitch Haniger is batting .287 for the Mariners this season, and his .502 slugging percentage is 14th in the American League. Robinson Cano has one home run and 12 RBIs while slugging .703 over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. Mariners: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

