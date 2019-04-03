Boston Red Sox (1-5, fifth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (5-3, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 10.80 ERA) Athletics: Marco Estrada (0-0, 2.46 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics finished 50-31 in home games in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.

The Red Sox went 51-30 away from home in 2018. Boston hit .268 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 355 total doubles last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

