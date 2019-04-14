Oakland Athletics (10-8, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-7, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (3-0, 2.50 ERA) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 1.86 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas batted .240 as a team last year and hit 194 total home runs.

The Athletics went 38-38 in division play in 2018. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.82 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.21.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

