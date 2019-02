File-This Oct. 8, 2018, file photo shows Cleveland Indians’ Brandon Guyer fielding a ball hit by Houston Astros’ Marwin Gonzalez in the sixth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, in Cleveland. A person familiar with the situation says Guyer has agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. The person spoke Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been completed. Guyer, who debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, has a .250 career batting average. He hit a combined .266 for Tampa Bay and Cleveland in 2016 but has struggled the past two years, batting .206 in 103 games for the Indians last season. (David Dermer, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Outfielder Brandon Guyer and the Chicago White Sox have finalized their minor league contract.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year deal paying $1.6 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

Guyer, who debuted with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, has a .250 career batting average. He hit .266 for Tampa Bay and Cleveland in 2016 but has struggled the past two years, batting .206 in 103 games for the Indians last season.

Chicago announced the deal Wednesday.

