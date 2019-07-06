The Nationals and right-hander Max Scherzer wore throwback 1969 Montreal Expos uniforms for their game Saturday, and the threads seemed to work for Scherzer, who threw seven shutout innings in a 6-0 win. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

There was nothing typical about this week for Nationals ace Max Scherzer. He was away from the team for two days on paternity leave — choosing to be with his wife, Erica, for the birth of their second child, Kacey, on the Fourth of July.

He is well-known creature of habit, and his usual pitching routine was altered. So he did not have his best stuff against the Kansas City Royals on a sweltering Saturday at Nationals Park — though at times it was difficult to tell in a 6-0 win in which he produced seven shutout innings. He yielded just four hits, struck out 11, lowered his ERA to 2.30 and improved to 9-5.

On the penultimate day before the all-star break, the Nationals’ offense also awoke. The bats stirred after stranding 19 runners and what seemed like as many opportunities to win Friday night in a 7-4 loss in 11 innings. Kurt Suzuki’s home run, two singles from Juan Soto and a sacrifice fly from Anthony Rendon gave the Nationals all the cushion they needed for a win which moved them to 46-42 and, at least for the moment, back into one of the National League’s wild card spots.

Yet, Kansas City presented a sneaky challenge for Scherzer in style and timing.

[Box score: Nationals 6, Royals 0]

In the past six days, Scherzer had dominated his old team, the Detroit Tigers, by striking out 14 in his return to Comerica Park. He’d been selected to his seventh consecutive all-star game after the best month of his career (1.00 ERA with 68 strikeouts against five walks over 45 innings in June). He’d witnessed his wife Erica give birth.

Yet the second-worst squad in baseball, of all teams, forced him to earn his rest on the penultimate game before the all-star break. The Royals lead the league in steals and their aggressive leads needle pitchers such as Scherzer, who appear uncomfortable with their pickoff moves. The right-hander rarely fires to first base because he threw it away often earlier in his career. Now, when he does make a move, he does it with almost painful deliberation.

Pressure arrived with the first batter of the game. Whit Merrifield singled and the Royals center fielder crept off first, further and further until Scherzer lobbed over. Then, during the next at-bat, Merrifield swiped second.

For seemingly the first time in months, command eluded Scherzer. He missed the strike zone by several inches on both sides of the plate. He found himself with runners on first and second and one out. The inevitable comedown from his recent scalding stretch seemed possible. Then Scherzer settled himself, induced a harmless flyout to center from Hunter Dozier and struck out Jorge Soler with a biting slider to end the threat.

[Anthony Rendon, a first-time selection, won’t attend All-Star Game]

From then on, Scherzer prevented batters from bothering him by not allowing them to become base runners in the first place. He retired 18 of the next 21 hitters. In the third, Alex Gordon doubled and became the last Royal that Scherzer allowed past first.

In fact, Scherzer quelled the running at the core of the Royals identity so well, he later stepped in to fill the void himself. In the fourth, he stole second standing up and without a throw, making him 2-for-2 in his career stolen base attempts.

It was a gamble afforded by the Nationals’ rejuvenated hitters. Trea Turner led off the game with a single, later scored and never let up. Suzuki hit a two-run blast over the wall in left. Victor Robles sprinted in to save a botched double-steal. Rendon sacrifice-flied in an insurance run and Soto added another on a single.

After Friday, the Nationals needed a clean, simple win without drama. They had the right man on the mound for the task.