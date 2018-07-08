Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, drops his bat as he hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani’s pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning sent Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Heaney allowed only three hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings to help the Angels take two of three at home in the Freeway Series. He gave up a three-run homer to Yasiel Puig, who later left with an oblique injury.

Ohtani drove his first career pinch-hit homer a projected 443 feet to center field, breaking a 3-all tie. It also was the Angels’ first pinch-hit home run of the season.

The two-way rookie star from Japan, unavailable to pitch because of an elbow injury, fouled a ball off his knee one day earlier and experienced soreness. He was not in the starting lineup and it was unclear if he would be able to come off the bench. But he did, and Ohtani hit a 2-2 pitch from reliever JT Chargois (2-2) for his seventh home run of the season.

Albert Pujols also went deep for the Angels, tying the score at 3 in the sixth. Justin Upton had a two-run single.

Puig homered in the second after Heaney (5-6) walked two batters in the inning. The left-hander was dominant after that.

Justin Anderson allowed a single in the ninth but got Cody Bellinger to ground into a game-ending double play for his fourth save.

Puig exited during an at-bat in the fifth with a strained right oblique. He grimaced in pain and hunched over after taking a swing.

In the third inning, the Dodgers elected to intentionally walk Mike Trout to load the bases with two outs. Upton, who had struggled with runners in scoring position, hit a two-run single to center to pull the Angels to 3-2.

Pujols tied the game with a solo home run, his 13th of the season, in the sixth.

Trout has been walked intentionally 16 times this season, which is the ninth-most before the All-Star break in American League history. John Olerud had the most in the AL with 22 in 1993.

Alex Wood had won four consecutive starts before Sunday, but didn’t factor into the decision. He allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (right rib micro fracture) threw a five-inning simulated game of 75 pitches. He’ll throw a bullpen Wednesday and make a start next weekend against the Angels.

Angels: X-rays on Ohtani’s knee were negative. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker (right forearm) will start a throwing program Tuesday with hopes of returning this season.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-4, 2.86 ERA) pitches at San Diego on Monday. In 32 career starts against the Padres, he’s 17-6 with a 1.94 ERA.

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards (5-4, 3.42) returned from the disabled list and struck out eight in his first start back Wednesday against the Mariners. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last five starts. He’ll start against the Mariners on Tuesday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.