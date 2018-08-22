The first evening of the rest of the Washington Nationals’ season looked like many of their other games: soggy and grueling, but somehow not entirely uninspiring.

Hours after they traded away Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams, the Nationals rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies, 10-4, on Tuesday night at Nationals Park in a rain-delayed game that included a five-run outburst in the sixth inning.

As in so many other games this season, a slow beginning preceded a late rally. Unlike in many games this season, this late rally was enough. The Nationals are back to .500 now, at 63-63, their status as disappointing long since sealed, unwilling though they seem to declare themselves totally inert.

Clouds covered Nationals Park on Tuesday afternoon and drizzled on a field where the fading All-Star Game logo beckoned to more hopeful times, in front of seats that were mostly empty. School has started, and kids can’t stay up for regular season games on school nights. This year, they apparently won’t need to stay up late in October, either.

But if there is such thing as graceful surrender, this team did not do that Tuesday. Trading only Murphy and Adams leaves enough of the roster intact that hope can linger. If there is anything more confounding than giving up completely, it is giving up a little bit.



Andrew Stevenson’s two-run homer, which came an at-bat before Wilmer Difo’s go-ahead blast, was the first of his major league career. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The message in the clubhouse before the game reflected the ambiguity of it all. As Ryan Zimmerman (who would homer later, his 11th of the season), Bryce Harper, Manager Dave Martinez and others said — as anyone has to say at a time like this — the Nationals will play until the end, and they won’t quit until the schedule tells them they must.

Nothing about how the Nationals played Tuesday night betrayed concession to defeat. Tanner Roark threw three scoreless innings and crushed an RBI double to center, over the drawn-in Phillies outfield, to give the Nationals an early 1-0 lead. When the rain picked up and the lightning started to flash, Roark pitched a nine-pitch top of the third to sneak in one more half inning before the tarp came out.

That tarp came off 1 hour 42 minutes later, the kind of delay that could break the will of a team that no longer thinks it has something to play for. Roark didn’t return; the Nationals generally don’t let their starting pitcher come back after a delay of an hour or more, so he left after those three scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit.

For part of the delay, the Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was on the video board, allowing fans to watch Atlanta build a lead it would not surrender in a 6-1 win. The Nationals had to win to avoid falling 8½ games back in the National League East.



The grounds crew rolls out the tarp in the middle of the third inning. The game was delayed for 1 hour 42 minutes. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Phillies, entering the night, were just a game back of those Braves. So when, in the bottom of the fifth, the Nationals loaded the bases with one out for Harper, Manager Gabe Kapler went to a high-leverage reliever. The Phillies are in the race. They had to keep the game close.

Harper hit a flyball too shallow to score a run. Anthony Rendon hit a flyball, too. The Nationals didn’t score.

The first batter of the next half inning, Roman Quinn, homered against Matt Grace to tie the score at 1. Then shortstop Trea Turner misplayed a routine groundball for an error. Two singles later, the Phillies had the lead, and they’d finish the top of the sixth leading 4-1. The whole shift felt like the season in a nutshell.

But faced with their first deficit since declaring their unofficial surrender, the Nationals not only didn’t implode — they rallied. Juan Soto started the bottom half of the sixth by bunting for a hit. After a groundout, Matt Wieters drove Soto home with a single. Then Andrew Stevenson, just off the plane from Class AAA Syracuse — so late that Martinez didn’t know whether he would arrive in time to play — hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot, to tie the score. Three pitches later, Murphy’s replacement, Wilmer Difo, homered to give the Nationals a 5-4 lead.

The third time the Nationals hit back-to-back homers this season, they came from the improbable combination of Stevenson and Difo — the kind of players who will see more playing time down the stretch, the kind of players who are too enthusiastic to realize this season is supposed to be a lost cause. If hope lives, it lives in their energy.

Zimmerman homered in the seventh. Rendon doubled in a run and Wieters singled home two in the eighth. The bullpen, bolstered by the activation of Kelvin Herrera off the disabled list, held on.

But rousing as it was, the win felt more hollow than some that preceded it, as if registered in some alternate reality that this team was never meant to see. The Nationals must live in that reality now. They are fending off elimination, not chasing down a playoff spot — too far from either terminus to do anything but play.