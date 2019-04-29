Patrick Corbin walks off the field at Nationals Park after allowing six runs in the fifth inning of a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When it ended, when the popup came down and Patrick Corbin could finally breathe, the damage was beaming on the videoboard, bottled into one crooked number, bringing the starter off the field for good.

Corbin had labored through four scoreless innings, then lost his command in the fifth, then was tagged for six runs in that inning Monday night at Nationals Park. He hadn’t allowed that many in an outing since May 30, 2018. He had only pitched well for the Washington Nationals this season, his first with the team, through five starts covered in well-placed fastballs, dancing sliders and many reasons to rely on his left arm.

But that changed suddenly in this 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, in a span of seven batters, in one inning that buried the Nationals under a pile of walks and mistakes. Once Brian Dozier caught that popup, for Corbin’s 15th and final out, Corbin paced away from the mound with his head down. He wiped the sweat off his face and removed his hat before tugging it back on. Catcher Yan Gomes tapped him on the back, as if to say good job, but Corbin stared straight ahead until he skipped down the dugout steps and out of sight.

He couldn’t feel good about this one. He let the Cardinals erase a three-run deficit and flip the score in their favor. And the Nationals, as a result, are now 12-15 overall and 1-9 in series openers.

“I mean, he’s been really good,” Manager Dave Martinez said after the Nationals’ seventh loss in 10 games. “It was just one of those nights for Pat.”

[Box score: Cardinals 6, Nationals 3]

The Nationals entered the offseason with a plan of building a contender around their starting staff. They already had Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. That gave them three spots to toy with — because Tanner Roark was out of their plans — and they began that process on the fourth day of December.

That’s when Washington agreed to a six-year, $140 million deal with Corbin, the prized free agent pitcher of the offseason. They would later add veterans Aníbal Sánchez and Jeremy Hellickson and, with that, made a clear statement about the coming year: Everything stemmed off their rotation. A near $96 million investment, more than some franchises spend on their entire rosters, would have to pay off. If the offense lagged, or the bullpen was spotty, or the team needed a win, Scherzer or Strasburg or Corbin was on the way. Their formula began and ended right there, and it could very well be a viable one.

Yet here the Nationals were Monday, still stumbling through an uneven start, looking to build on a walk-off win Sunday, or a few early runs off Cardinals starter Michael Wacha, or anything they could grip. They had Corbin, Sánchez, Scherzer and Strasburg lined up to face the first-place Cardinals this week, and they looked for a lift with their bullpen overworked, their patience wavering, and Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon all shelved with injuries. At first, Corbin provided just that.

[‘We just wanted to get him healthy’: Nationals send Trevor Rosenthal on rehab assignment]

Washington built a lead with Corbin’s help, after he extended the second inning by working a two-out, nine-pitch walk with the bases loaded. Adam Eaton followed with a two-run single. Corbin followed with two more scoreless innings that included two strikeouts and finished on his 60th pitch. His command was shaky — his fastballs an inch or two off, his sliders spiking well ahead of the plate — but he was getting by.

Then Harrison Bader cracked Corbin’s rhythm on a solo home run with one out in the fifth. Then the flood began.

“It’s a good offense over there. They have a lot of guys with some power, so you got to minimize mistakes,” Corbin said. “I put myself in trouble with those couple walks there and kind of just led to a big inning for them.”

It looked as if Corbin may limit the damage to Bader’s blast, a line drive that just cleared the wall in right-center, his third homer of the season off a fastball that caught way too much of the plate. Corbin got Wacha to ground out to third for the second out and, after that, needed to retire Matt Carpenter for a quick escape. But Corbin walked Carpenter, allowed a single to Paul Goldschmidt, walked Paul DeJong, let Carpenter score on a wild pitch, yielded a two-run single to Marcell Ozuna and, finally, gave up another RBI single to Yadier Molina.

His command had disappeared. So had the Nationals’ advantage, and their energy, and the illusion that this night wouldn’t end like many others have this year. The Cardinals set down 12 straight Nationals between a Gomes single in the fourth and a Juan Soto walk in the eighth. Corbin recorded one more out before he exited with a line of five innings pitched, six hits, six earned runs, four walks, five strikeouts and 92 pitches thrown.

[Svrluga: There’s no confusion here: The Nationals can’t get relief from bullpen concerns]

Only 52 of those were strikes, and only five induced a swing and miss, and the glaring number — six runs in seven hitters, all in one frame — would be the difference. The Nationals’ bullpen held the 6-3 score in place, extending its scoreless streak to 12 innings, as the offense flatlined. Then Washington made a last-ditch push by loading the bases in the eighth, with that Soto walk, another for Matt Adams and another for Carter Kieboom. But Dozier lifted a popup high into the air, Goldschmidt settled under it to the right of the mound, and Washington’s final threat was finished without a run.

“They did a really good job that one inning singling us to death,” Dozier said of the decisive fifth. “And that was kind of the game.”

This time, the hitters and relievers were left to pick up the pieces. This time, that boost from the starting rotation never came.