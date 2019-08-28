Nationals ace Max Scherzer didn’t make it through the fifth inning Wednesday night, but his team bounced back from Tuesday’s loss for an 8-4 win over the Orioles. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ bats, one night after going AWOL, returned with a jolt. The offense had two on and one out in the first inning — a similar situation to when the Nationals repeatedly stranded runners Tuesday — but this time, Juan Soto socked a long flyball to center that caromed off the wall and trickled away from the outfielders.

It was the first of several occasions Wednesday that saw the Nationals treat the bases like a merry-go-round in an 8-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The two-run triple sparked a five-run rally, creating enough early separation to afford ace Max Scherzer wiggle room on a night when he didn’t have his best stuff. The veteran right-hander, in his second start back from the injured list, departed with one out in the fifth inning after 89 pitches. He walked to the dugout with his head bowed despite the partial standing ovation he received from Nationals Park.

The victory was bittersweet. There was no joy in beating the Orioles, owners of the second-worst record in baseball (44-88), and it only underscored the frustration of not getting to the majors’ worst pitching staff in a 2-0 loss Tuesday. The Nationals, because of the defeat, squandered their rare chance to gain ground in a National League East race that Manager Dave Martinez emphasized as crucial.

“Let’s not make a mistake: We want to win the division,” he said before the game.

Martinez has played in crucial Game 162s and one-game playoffs. He understands the unpredictability of single-elimination games, and maybe it seemed top-of-mind Wednesday because the man who would likely take the ball should that situation arise was on the mound.

Scherzer was limited again, although he did look more like himself. He surrendered some hard-hit balls — a run-scoring double to Anthony Santander in the third, a solo homer to Chance Sisco in the fifth — but looked closer to his pre-injury form than he had last week in Pittsburgh. Scherzer consistently hit 96 mph on his fastball. He mixed in his cutter, which had serious bite. He struck out seven of the first 11 batters and finished with eight.

When Scherzer labored in the fifth, Martinez went to the bullpen. Wander Suero escaped the two-on, one-out jam with a double play. Apart from the two-run homer allowed by Tanner Rainey in the sixth, the bullpen was effective. But the whole situation served as an important reminder. The starter advantage in a one-game playoff lasts as long as the starter does.

Martinez understands, in this way, the importance of avoiding single-elimination games altogether. You do that by picking up wins long before those decisive games arrive, the ones that come on cold nights in early April and in the sticky dog days of summer. They come in situations you can’t blow and against the teams you can’t afford to lose to. Sometimes it happens, no team is perfect, but good ones don’t let it happen again.

The Nationals did that Wednesday, they locked down and pounded Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski. In the first inning, Asdrubal Cabrera singled home Soto, absolving his strikeout with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth the previous night. Kurt Suzuki mashed a homer into the left field seats. The Nationals batted through their lineup and, though they broke through again in the fifth with RBI doubles from Cabrera and Suzuki, they followed the template laid out by the Orioles the night before: Rough up the opposing starter enough in the first to build a lead that could last through the ninth.

But the Atlanta Braves, up 5 ½ games in the NL East, bounced back from their Tuesday loss and beat the Toronto Blue Jays. There was no chance to gain ground for the division and a single-elimination game drew one day closer.