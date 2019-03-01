SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles claimed infielder Hanser Alberto on waivers from San Francisco, a week after they lost him on a waiver claim to the Giants.

Alberto was first claimed by the Orioles from the New York Yankees on Jan. 11. The 26-year-old hit .192 with nine RBIs in 89 games with Texas in three seasons.

He was designated for assignment on Feb. 19 when Baltimore claimed left-hander Josh Ostich on waivers and claimed by San Francisco on Feb. 22.

To make room for Alberto on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated left-handed pitcher Donnie Hart for assignment.

Hart is 2-0 with a 3.93 ERA in 93 games with Baltimore over the last three seasons.

