WASHINGTON — Pedro Alvarez has been designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles, who are shuffling the roster in an attempt to improve upon the worst record in the big leagues.

The 31-year-old Alvarez had a .181 batting average with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 45 games. He was in a 1-for-18 skid since his last multihit game, on May 24.

Also Tuesday, the Orioles selected the contract of infielder Steve Wilkerson from Triple-A Norfolk. Wilkerson has not played in the majors.

In addition, Baltimore recalled catcher Caleb Joseph from Norfolk. Joseph began the season as the Orioles’ starting catcher but was optioned to the minors on May 17 after batting .182 in 24 games.

Joseph joins his brother, Corban Joseph, on the Baltimore roster. Corban Joseph was summoned from Norfolk last week and played in his first big league game since a two-game stint with the Yankees in 2013.

