BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Andrew Cashner has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with lower back spasms and is expected to miss at least one start.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Cashner is on the mend but is not feeling well enough to make his scheduled start Wednesday against Boston.

The move is retroactive to June 9, the day after his last start, when he allowed three runs in six innings against the Blue Jays.

Showalter said of the injury: “I don’t know what caused it. It might have been the four days on the turf there in Toronto.”

Cashner is 2-8 with 4.98 ERA over 13 starts. He’s lost his last three starts, but the Orioles scored only one run in each of those games.

The 31-year-old Cashner signed a two-year contract in February as a free agent after going 11-11 with Texas last year.

Baltimore recalled left-handed reliever Donnie Hart from Triple-A Norfolk.

