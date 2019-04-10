Oakland Athletics (7-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (5-6, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-1, 2.46 ERA) Orioles: Dan Straily (0-0, 33.75 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles went 28-53 in home games in 2018. Baltimore averaged 8.1 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 15 total triples last season.

The Athletics went 47-34 away from home in 2018. Oakland hit .252 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.