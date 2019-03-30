Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Nate Karns (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division play in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team last year while averaging 8.5 hits per game.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore hit .239 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 242 total doubles last year.

Yankees Injuries: None listed.

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.