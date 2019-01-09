NEW YORK — The New York Yankees host Baltimore and Washington is at home against the New York Mets on March 28, the first games of the earliest regular major league opening day.

The commissioner’s office announced games times Wednesday for the schedule, which was released in August. The previous earliest regular start was March 30 in 2003, 2008 and 2014.

The season opens with a two-game series between Seattle and Oakland in Tokyo on March 20-21, MLB’s fifth opener in Japan after 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. MLB also has opened in Monterrey, Mexico (1999), San Juan, Puerto Rico (2001) and Sydney, Australia (2014).

All 30 teams are scheduled for opening day for the second straight year. Two games were postponed on opening day last season because of poor weather.

Baltimore and the Mets are scheduled for first pitches at 1:05 p.m. EDT, followed by St. Louis at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m. EDT); Atlanta at Philadelphia (3:05 p.m.); Detroit at Toronto (3:37 p.m.); Houston at Tampa Bay (4 p.m.); the Chicago Cubs at Texas (4:05 p.m.); the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (4:07 p.m.); Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Arizona at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota and San Francisco at San Diego (all 4:10 p.m.); and the Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (4:15 p.m.).

The World Series champion Boston Red Sox play at Seattle in the day’s final game at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Special events include the first games in Britain, with the Red Sox hosting the Yankees at London’s Olympic Stadium on June 29-30.

There is a pair of two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico: St. Louis vs. Cincinnati on April 13-14 and Houston vs. the Los Angeles Angels on May 4-5.

Kansas City hosts Detroit in Omaha on June 13 ahead of the College World Series, the first major league game in Nebraska.

Pittsburgh faces the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 18 at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, near the site of the College World Series.

Cleveland hosts the All-Star Game on July 9, and Texas hosts the Yankees on Sept. 29 in the final regular-season game at Globe Life Stadium. Texas moves across the parking lot in 2020 to Globe Life Field, which will have a retractable roof.

The Dodgers host the Red Sox in a World Series rematch from July 12-14.

