San Diego Padres (9-5, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-7, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (0-0, 1.04 ERA) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks finished 39-37 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Arizona batted .235 as a team last season and hit 176 total home runs.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.41.

