PEORIA, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres agreed Monday to a minor league contract with left-handed reliever Sammy Solis.

The deal is pending a physical. The 30-year-old Solis was released Saturday by the Washington Nationals.

Solis was 1-2 with a 6.41 ERA in 56 appearances in 2018, his fourth big league season. He had 44 strikeouts and 18 walks.

