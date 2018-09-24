San Diego Padres (62-94, fifth in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-84, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 10:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Padres: Bryan Mitchell (1-4, 6.16 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Giants: Derek Holland (7-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Freddy Galvis has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .400 with 10 hits and two home runs for San Diego over the past seven days. The Giants come into the contest as losers of their last four games. San Francisco gives up 2.4 runs per game when Holland takes the hill. The Padres have gone 4-6 in games started by Mitchell. The San Diego pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Miguel Diaz’s 16.7. Galvis helped the Padres earn an 8-4 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 19. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has 71 runs and 65 RBIs for the Padres this season. Hunter Renfroe has four home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for San Diego. Brandon Crawford has 14 home runs and 54 RBIs on the season for the Giants. Aramis Garcia has 10 hits and is batting .303 over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 18 runs. Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports