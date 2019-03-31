San Francisco Giants (73-89, fourth in the NL West in 2018) vs. San Diego Padres (66-96, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Chris Paddack (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres on Sunday at PETCO Park.

The Padres went 28-48 in division play in 2018. San Diego hit .235 as a team last year while averaging 8.0 hits per game.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2018. San Francisco pitchers had an ERA of 3.95 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

Padres Injuries: None listed.

Giants Injuries: Evan Longoria: day-to-day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

