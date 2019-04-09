San Diego Padres (7-4, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-8, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (2-0, .00 ERA) Giants: Derek Holland (0-1, 5.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants square off against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

The Giants finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Francisco pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego averaged 8.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year.

