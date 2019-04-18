Patrick Corbin carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and exited having allowed one run on two hits while walking one and striking out nine. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Patrick Corbin trudged off the mound as the crowd at Nationals Park rose to its feet, trying to sweeten the end of a superlative performance soured.

Moments earlier, in the eighth inning, the Washington Nationals starter had watched his 107th pitch become his second and last hit allowed in the series finale, as well as his only real mistake. San Francisco Giants catcher Erik Kratz smacked it into left field for an RBI double to sully Corbin’s chance at a shutout. For Corbin, who mastered his pitch mixing Thursday afternoon, who provided perhaps the finest start of the Nationals’ season, who carried a no-hitter into the fifth, the standing ovation seemed to help. The lefty had allowed one run on two hits while walking one and striking out nine, and he touched his cap in acknowledgment of the cheers.

Reliever Kyle Barraclough followed up by stranding his first inherited base runner of the season and Sean Doolittle, though he allowed his first run of the season, secured his second save of the year as the Nationals triumphed over the Giants, 4-2. The mostly drama-free victory won the Nationals (9-8) the three-game series, bringing them to 2-2-1 in them this season, and launched the team toward their first significant road trip of the season, which will take them to Miami for three this weekend and Denver for three more early next week.

From the first batter Thursday — a four-pitch strikeout of Steven Duggar — Corbin looked locked in. The lefty flew through the early innings, dominating the Giants (8-12) with a steady diet of his wipeout pitch, a roughly 80-mph slider, while unbalancing them with surprises.

Corbin’s first time through the lineup, for instance, the slider-dominant pitcher favored his sinker instead. In the third, having thrown three straight four-seamers to the last batter of the second, Corbin came back with the heat, two sinkers to second baseman Yangervis Solarte. Then Corbin tested Solarte’s timing with an 81-mph change-up and, long con over, blew by him with two sliders, the second of which Solarte waved through like a pitcher at the plate before plodding back to the dugout.

Then Corbin zagged. The second time through the order, the lefty countered what hitters had seen the first time by using his slider to set up his sinker. Three of the first four Giants hitters to face Corbin a second time ended his at-bats by standing there, frozen, as a sinker zoomed by for strike three.

Even when Corbin got himself in trouble — like in the top of the fourth, when he jumped ahead of Duggar in the count 0-2 then threw four straight balls for a pass — he wriggled away from danger. Corbin struck out the next two hitters while, in between, finding time to circle back and pick off Duggar.

The no-hit bid died in the fifth. Giants third baseman Evan Longoria busted it up with a drive to left-center for a double. Corbin, seemingly as subdued on the mound as he is sitting and scrolling through his phone in the clubhouse, shrugged his shoulders and retired the next two hitters on weak contact.

For Corbin, this performance built upon his last start, in which he fanned 11 and allowed one run in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, while simultaneously providing eerie echoes. On Thursday, the Nationals lineup chipped away at Giants starter Drew Pomeranz — scoring one run in the first, third, fourth and fifth off him — but they failed to break the game open despite several opportunities, just like on April 12 against the Pirates and in roughly a half-dozen other games this season.

The Nationals lineup stresses and strains opposing starters. They drive up pitch counts and force teams to go to the bullpen during or shortly after the fifth. They pick up runs here and there, but so far this season they’ve never been able to deliver a knockout blow. In the bottom of the fifth, Washington loaded the bases with one out and only came away with one run, on a bases-loaded walk by Pomeranz. With the Nationals bullpen’s near-meltdown from Wednesday night still fresh, even a four-run lead seemed uncomfortable.

Corbin, and the relievers behind him, proved that on this day at least, those worries were unfounded.