Oakland Athletics (6-6, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (4-5, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (2-1, 3.00 ERA) Astros: Brad Peacock (1-0, 1.35 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will look to secure a three-game sweep of Oakland Sunday.

The Astros finished 46-30 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.11 last year while striking out 10.4 hitters per game.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

