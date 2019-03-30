Los Angeles Angels (80-82, fourth in the AL West in 2018) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West in 2018)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland batted .252 as a team last year and hit 227 total home runs.

The Angels went 37-39 in division play in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

Athletics Injuries: None listed.

Angels Injuries: Mike Trout: day-to-day (right shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.