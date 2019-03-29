St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, third in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in the NL Central in 2018)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Miller Park.

The Brewers went 40-37 in division play in 2018. Milwaukee hit 218 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last year.

The Cardinals finished 41-35 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. St. Louis hit 205 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

Brewers Injuries: None listed.

Cardinals Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

