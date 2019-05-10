Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, right, celebrates his walk-off single against the Atlanta Braves in the 10th inning with David Peralta, middle, and Merrill Kelly, left, in a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks won 3-2. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — David Peralta hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Ketel Marte singled home the winning run in the 10th to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Josh Donaldson put the Braves ahead 2-1 with a leadoff homer against Greg Holland in the top of the ninth. Luke Jackson retired the first two batters in the bottom half before Peralta sent a drive over the right field fence.

Jackson had held opponents scoreless over his past 15 innings and converted his previous two save chances.

Nick Ahmed drew a leadoff walk from A.J. Minter (0-4) in the 10th and went to third on Carson Kelly’s single. Marte won it with a blooper that fell between two Braves in shallow right field for his second career walk-off hit.

Arizona right fielder Adam Jones took a potential two-run homer away from Ronald Acuña Jr. when he reached above the fence to bring in a long fly in the sixth.

Called up from Triple-A Reno before the game, Jon DuPlantier (1-0) worked a scoreless inning for his first major league win.

Atlanta (18-20) has lost four straight.

The surprising Diamondbacks (22-16) won their second consecutive extra-inning game after beating Tampa Bay in 13 innings on Wednesday.

Braves right-hander Mike Soroka, who won his previous three starts, allowed one run in six innings. The 21-year-old has permitted one earned run or none in each of his five starts this season and eight of 10 in his career.

Luke Weaver continued his recent run of quality starts for Arizona, going seven innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks went ahead 1-0 when Christian Walker came home on Wilmer Flores’ groundout, after Walker led off the second with his first major league triple.

Atlanta tied it in the third when former Diamondback Ender Inciarte scored from first on Ozzie Albies’ double that was initially misplayed off the wall by Jarrod Dyson. But the center fielder recovered quickly and fired to third base to get Albies.

The Diamondbacks flashed more good defense in the seventh. Peralta dived to his left to grab a sinking line drive hit by Nick Markakis, and Jones ended the inning by hauling in Brian McCann’s deep drive to right against the fence.

EVERYDAY AHMED

Ahmed appeared in his 38th game, the only Arizona player to have played in every game this season. Four Braves have played in all 38 games: Albies, Markakis, Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson.

HIT BATSMEN

Inciarte was hit by a pitch twice, and Ahmed and Flores were plunked by Atlanta pitchers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried is on track to make his next start Sunday at Arizona after getting hit with a comebacker on his pitching hand in the second inning Tuesday against the Dodgers. Fried left that game.

Diamondbacks: C Alex Avila (quadriceps strain) is scheduled to run the bases and continue catching bullpens this week. He’s been on the injured list for a month. ... INF Jake Lamb (quadriceps strain) is taking batting practice and throwing, and running the bases is next as he moves closer to a return. ... RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled for a bullpen Friday as he aims to return from elbow surgery. ... Weaver was hit with a grounder in the sixth and checked by a trainer, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.63 ERA) faces Arizona on Friday in his ninth start of the season. His 20 walks are the most among Braves pitchers.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (5-1, 3.42) takes a 4-1 career mark against Atlanta into Friday’s start. Greinke is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last four outings.

