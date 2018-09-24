New York Yankees (95-60, second in AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (87-68, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: Luis Severino (18-8, 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 213 strikeouts) Rays: Diego Castillo (3-2, 3.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tommy Pham has been as good as it gets for Tampa Bay as of late. He’s batting .480 with 12 hits and three home runs in the past week. The Rays have gone 9-1 in games started by Castillo. Tampa Bay is hitting .260 as a team this season, Joey Wendle’s mark of .301 leads the team. The Yankees are 39-30 against the rest of their division. New York’s lineup has 145 home runs this season, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 35. In their last meeting on Aug. 16, Blake Snell earned the win in a 3-1 victory for the Rays.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar is batting .298 for the Yankees this season, and his .523 slugging percentage is eighth in the American League. Luke Voit has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .647 over his past 10 games for New York. C.J. Cron is hitting .257 with 123 hits and 28 home runs in 133 games this year for the Rays. Willy Adames has 10 hits and is batting .294 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs. Rays: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs.

