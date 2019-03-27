Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in the NL East in 2018) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-82, third in the NL East in 2018)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Philadelphia for opening day.

The Phillies finished 49-32 in home games in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 241 total doubles last season.

The Braves finished 49-27 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 3.75 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game. The Braves won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

Phillies Injuries: Juan Nicasio: day-to-day (knee).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: day-to-day (forearm), A.J. Minter: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Foltynewicz: day-to-day (elbow).

