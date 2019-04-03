Philadelphia Phillies (4-0, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 284 total doubles last year.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.29.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.